Huntington National Bank Sells 1,827 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

VFH opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $90.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

