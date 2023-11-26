Huntington National Bank Has $1.79 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $160.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $160.76.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.