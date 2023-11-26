Huntington National Bank Buys 2,957 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in RPM International by 92.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in RPM International in the first quarter worth $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in RPM International by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in RPM International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth $104,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $4,556,335.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,272,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of RPM stock opened at $102.35 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.52 and a 1 year high of $107.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average is $93.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

