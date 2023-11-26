Huntington National Bank Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $164.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

