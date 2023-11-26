Huntington National Bank Sells 2,147 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 8.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $55.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

