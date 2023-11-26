Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,518 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $51,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 255.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $58.88 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

