Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMP. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $351.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $358.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

