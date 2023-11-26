Huntington National Bank Sells 7,349 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 109.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $44.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $49.92.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

