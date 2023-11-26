Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 27,190 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $53,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 834.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 170.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 47.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of STVN stock opened at €27.91 ($30.67) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €30.32. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €14.53 ($15.97) and a 52 week high of €36.30 ($39.89). The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported €0.16 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.16 ($0.18). The company had revenue of €295.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €305.22 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 14.05%. Analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STVN shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €32.67 ($35.90).

Stevanato Group Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

