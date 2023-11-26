Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,678,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,242 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.33% of Blue Owl Capital worth $54,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,749,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,130,000 after buying an additional 2,414,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,764,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,110,000 after purchasing an additional 110,379 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,155,000 after purchasing an additional 183,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,301,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,538,000 after purchasing an additional 204,662 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,496,000 after purchasing an additional 356,507 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:OWL opened at $13.56 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 193.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 800.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

