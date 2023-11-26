Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,927 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.80% of Crocs worth $55,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Crocs by 74.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 115,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,952,000 after acquiring an additional 49,265 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crocs by 28.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Crocs by 70.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CROX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Crocs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $94.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

