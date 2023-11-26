Lexaria Bioscience (LEXX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) will release its Q4 2023 earnings data on Monday, November 27th. Analysts expect Lexaria Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Lexaria Bioscience Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LEXX opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.43. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Lexaria Bioscience by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. The company develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

