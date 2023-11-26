Inceptionr LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE POR opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.97%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

