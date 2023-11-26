3,091 Shares in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Integer by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Integer by 28.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

In related news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $535,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average of $83.39. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

