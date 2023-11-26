Portage Biotech (PRTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, November 27th.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09).

Portage Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of PRTG opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.33. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Portage Biotech from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Portage Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Portage Biotech by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Portage Biotech by 40.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

