Inceptionr LLC Invests $293,000 in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Laureate Education by 31.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Laureate Education by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Laureate Education by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Laureate Education Cuts Dividend

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.14 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.39%. Research analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAUR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Activity at Laureate Education

In other Laureate Education news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,219,972 shares in the company, valued at $254,664,629. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

