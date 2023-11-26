14,729 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,913,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,389,000 after purchasing an additional 576,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,541,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,725 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

