Inceptionr LLC Purchases 6,996 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Inceptionr LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 65.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.72.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Stories

