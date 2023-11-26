Biotech Growth (LON:BIOG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $755.58

Biotech Growth (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 755.58 ($9.45) and traded as low as GBX 752.75 ($9.42). Biotech Growth shares last traded at GBX 753 ($9.42), with a volume of 93,051 shares traded.

Biotech Growth Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 755.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 790.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £266.56 million, a PE ratio of -731.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Biotech Growth Company Profile

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

