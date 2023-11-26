Inceptionr LLC Buys New Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,186 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 219.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 700,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after purchasing an additional 481,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 41.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 146,345 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Price Performance

NYSE:MHO opened at $105.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 6.38. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $105.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.55. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on M/I Homes

M/I Homes Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.