Inceptionr LLC Buys New Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,186 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 219.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 700,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after purchasing an additional 481,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 41.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 146,345 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
M/I Homes Price Performance
NYSE:MHO opened at $105.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 6.38. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $105.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on M/I Homes
M/I Homes Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than M/I Homes
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.