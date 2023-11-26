Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $47.70

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.70 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.48). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 38.95 ($0.49), with a volume of 326,050 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Metro Bank Stock Up 1.6 %

Metro Bank Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 86.97. The company has a market capitalization of £67.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3,895.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

