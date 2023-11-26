Inceptionr LLC Trims Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Inceptionr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Aflac by 99,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aflac by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average is $73.85. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $83.45.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,163,404. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

