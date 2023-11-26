Inceptionr LLC Invests $311,000 in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,002 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 39.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the first quarter worth $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:THO opened at $101.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.85. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $116.31.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

