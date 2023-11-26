Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 5,685 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Teradata by 46.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Teradata by 21.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Teradata by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Teradata by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $332,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,993,886.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock worth $1,395,176 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.75. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

