Inceptionr LLC Sells 26,945 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Inceptionr LLC decreased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,945 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.69.

LNT opened at $49.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $57.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

