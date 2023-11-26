119 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,959 shares of company stock valued at $15,212,374. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

Booking Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,115.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,907.38 and a one year high of $3,251.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,000.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,910.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

