Inceptionr LLC Decreases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Inceptionr LLC lowered its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $404.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.26. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.49 and a 1-year high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

