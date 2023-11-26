Inceptionr LLC Invests $319,000 in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $1,341,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,039,668 shares in the company, valued at $188,803,895.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $23.60 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Further Reading

