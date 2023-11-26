Inceptionr LLC Invests $321,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $153.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.41. The company has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

