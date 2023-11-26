Capital International Investors Sells 959,381 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Capital International Investors decreased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 959,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Lear were worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lear by 19.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lear by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $134.25 on Friday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.03.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

LEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

