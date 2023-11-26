Inceptionr LLC Takes $331,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $255.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.48 and a 200-day moving average of $275.30. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

