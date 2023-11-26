Inceptionr LLC Invests $333,000 in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LGIH opened at $119.80 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $141.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.30 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LGIH

LGI Homes Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.