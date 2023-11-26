4,705 Shares in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,227,000 after purchasing an additional 62,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,036,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,366,000 after buying an additional 333,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SXT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $58.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.83. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $79.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.77%.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In related news, insider E. Craig Mitchell sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total value of $149,673.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,395.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.