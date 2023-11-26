Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 62,205 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,120,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,205 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $129,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 1,955.1% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1,359.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTEX. Barclays lowered their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

