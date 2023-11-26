Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Equinix worth $185,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 235,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 14,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 44,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $795.00 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $640.92 and a twelve month high of $821.63. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $742.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $758.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.85.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,948,102.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total transaction of $1,580,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,948,102.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,297 shares of company stock valued at $6,232,399 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

