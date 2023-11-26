Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,144,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 203,145 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $134,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $296,348 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

