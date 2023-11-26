Franklin Resources Inc. Has $182.83 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,426,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,134 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $182,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after purchasing an additional 273,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,663,000 after buying an additional 130,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,361,000 after buying an additional 302,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.94.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $128.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.96 and a 200 day moving average of $128.23. The company has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 519,448 shares of company stock worth $71,488,943. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

