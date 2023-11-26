Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,233,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813,249 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.55% of Avient worth $132,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,313,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,808,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,595,000 after buying an additional 786,255 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,376,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,279,000 after buying an additional 617,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avient by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 19,776.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 564,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,218,000 after acquiring an additional 561,248 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert M. Patterson purchased 24,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $839,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Patterson purchased 24,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at $207,919.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Avient in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Avient Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Avient stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Avient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $753.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.23%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Further Reading

