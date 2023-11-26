Inceptionr LLC Invests $263,000 in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 987 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after acquiring an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 135.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $70,298,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth $55,524,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 65.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,465,000 after purchasing an additional 138,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.27.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $296.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.13 and a 200-day moving average of $256.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $145.23 and a 52-week high of $307.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

