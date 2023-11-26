Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,372,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Hess Midstream worth $72,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 8.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 370.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 344,546 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 35.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 366.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 21,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the second quarter valued at $1,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.22 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.68%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.