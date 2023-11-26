Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 8,950 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,523,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 6.56% of Model N worth $89,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Model N by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Model N by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Model N by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $216,166.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,256,494.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $25,403.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,119.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $216,166.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,771 shares in the company, valued at $15,256,494.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,068 shares of company stock worth $768,501. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MODN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Model N from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Model N Trading Down 0.6 %

Model N stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $913.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

