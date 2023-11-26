Inceptionr LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72,447 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $135.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.50. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Quest Diagnostics

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.