Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $89.60 Million Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,332,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 95,532 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.83% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $89,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

BLMN stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $28.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

