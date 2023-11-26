Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,040 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $87,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 280.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 45,779 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total transaction of $10,710,454.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,864,510.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,178,415. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $235.09 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $312.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.33 and a 200 day moving average of $220.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.