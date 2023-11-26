Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 21,335 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.77% of Aspen Technology worth $83,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $185.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.47 and its 200 day moving average is $181.37. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $247.96.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.40.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

