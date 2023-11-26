1,650,841 Shares in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,650,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,087,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.67% of ATS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ATS in the second quarter worth $2,129,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in ATS in the second quarter worth $230,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in ATS in the second quarter worth $189,096,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in ATS in the second quarter worth $3,887,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in ATS in the second quarter worth $2,237,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATS opened at $39.47 on Friday. ATS Co. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). ATS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $548.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATS. TheStreet lowered shares of ATS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

