Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,521,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $66,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CEQP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.72%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Further Reading

