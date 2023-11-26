Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,180 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.51% of Bentley Systems worth $78,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $52.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.61, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.18. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $3,979,543.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,738,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at $388,153,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,526,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,086 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,409 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

