Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $56.42 Million Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,736,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $56,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 87,654.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,044,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,756,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022,810 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 61.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,246,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,423 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after acquiring an additional 306,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,195,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,788,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the period.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SILK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Silk Road Medical Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SILK opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.11.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $40,515.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 435,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,633,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.