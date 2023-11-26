Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $61,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 140.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

